These kinds of resources are quite common, but I am looking for guidance on how does this works. If I look at the code in the browser there are sections and classes, not even IDs.

When we scroll menus get highlighted and also headline changes, this could be achieved through the sticky css feature, I visualize so.

If someone has an example and can please share an example, which is more narrowed down. I hope it will be possible through HTML/CSS w/o accessing JS scroll features.