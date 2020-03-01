Sticky navbar on scroll

I have a header with two rows (top-bar and navbar) I would like the navbar to become sticky as soon as it reaches the top. I could use something like:

<nav class="navbar navbar-light navbar-expand-lg" data-spy="affix" data-offset-top="40">

But that would mean that I need to give the top-bar div a fixed height of 40px while I prefer to work without fixed heights. Does anyone know a way to accomplish what I want without using fixed heights?

Thank you in advance