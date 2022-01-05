Sticky Item Loses Class If Back Button on Browser is Clicked

I’m using jQuery to create a sticky class once a header item is scrolling. The header item includes a logo and main menu. When the item is scrolled/fixed in position, the background color changes from transparent to black. Here’s the prob:

Let’s say the user scrolls and clicks a menu link item. Then the user decides to use their browser back button to return. The header item not only loses it’s sticky class but also loses the background color. Is there any way to fix this issue?

Code:

var headerHeight = $(‘header-item’).outerHeight();

$(window).on(‘scroll’, function () {

var windowHeight = $(window).height();

if ($(window).scrollTop() < windowHeight - headerHeight) {

$(’.head-header’).removeClass(‘sticky-header’);

}

else {

$(’.head-header’).addClass(‘sticky-header’);

}

});

If I’m thinking of this right, I need to find the position of the element ‘.head-header’. If the element’s position from the top of the page is great than 1, then force the class ‘sticky-header’ to be applied. Unless someone else can think of another solution?