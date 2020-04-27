Sticky bar at the bottom of page which remains closed when visiting other pages

Hi there toolman,
here is an example…
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/wvBZwOQ
…which, unfortunately, relies on “magic numbers”
mainly in the “@media” rules.
HTML:-
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>footers absolute and fixed</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
</head>
<body>
<input id="open" name="r" type="radio" hidden checked>
<input id="shut" name="r" type="radio" hidden>
<div id="container">
<h1>Page Description</h1>
<div id="footer">
<div>
libero bibendum tempus faucibus.
</div>
<label for="open">open</label>
<!-- #footer --></div>
<!-- #container --></div>
<div id="sticky-footer">
<div>
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
Curabitur sit amet sem sed libero bibendum tempus faucibus
quis mi.
</div>
<label for="shut">⊗</label>
<!--#sticky-footer --></div>
</body>
</html>
CSS:-
html, body {
height: 100%;
margin: 0;
}
body {
background-color: #eff;
font: normal 1em / 1.5em verdana, helvetica, arial, sans-serif;
}
#container {
position: relative;
max-width: 62.5em;
min-height: 100%;
padding: 1em;
margin: 0 auto;
border: 1px solid #000;
box-sizing: border-box;
background-color: #fff;
}
h1 {
font-size: 1.5em;
color: #444;
text-align:center;
}
#footer,
#sticky-footer {
position: absolute;
bottom: 0;
left: 0;
display: flex;
width: 100%;
padding: 1em;
box-sizing: border-box;
background-color: #080;
color: #fff;
}
#sticky-footer {
position: fixed;
background-color: #008;
}
#footer div,
#sticky-footer div {
flex: 1 1 auto;
}
#footer label,
#sticky-footer label {
flex: 0 0 5em;
padding-bottom: 0.25em;
font-size: 1em;
text-align: right;
cursor: pointer;
}
#sticky-footer label {
flex: 0 0 2em;
font-size: 4em;
}
#shut:checked ~ #sticky-footer {
display: none;
}
#open:checked ~ #container {
margin-bottom: 6em;
}
@media ( max-width: 44em ) {
#open:checked ~ #container {
margin-bottom: 8em;
}
}
@media ( max-width: 32em ) {
#open:checked ~ #container {
margin-bottom: 10em;
}
}
@media ( max-width: 25em ) {
#open:checked ~ #container {
margin-bottom: 13em;
}
}
@media ( max-width: 22.5em ) {
#open:checked ~ #container {
margin-bottom: 16em;
}
}
@media ( max-width: 19em ) {
#open:checked ~ #container {
margin-bottom: 21em;
}
}
coothead