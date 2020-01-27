Sticky bar at the bottom of page which remains closed when visiting other pages

Hi there,

I am wondering if it is possible to have a sticky footer bar similar to this newsletter signup:

MoneySavingExpert.com 41 Comping Tips Potentially turn free competitions into cash by

Which will close when the user clicks the cross/close button, and retain a small button in the footer to make it pop up again. The issue I’m wondering on how to do is to have the div or element remain closed when the user visits a new page without it loading already popped up, if that makes sense? :S

Any ideas would be great.

Thanks.