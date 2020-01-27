Sticky bar at the bottom of page which remains closed when visiting other pages

Hi there,

I am wondering if it is possible to have a sticky footer bar similar to this newsletter signup:

Which will close when the user clicks the cross/close button, and retain a small button in the footer to make it pop up again. The issue I’m wondering on how to do is to have the div or element remain closed when the user visits a new page without it loading already popped up, if that makes sense? :S

Any ideas would be great.

Thanks.

Hi there toolman,

here is an example…

https://codepen.io/coothead/full/wvBZwOQ

…which, unfortunately, relies on “magic numbers”
mainly in the @media rules. :wonky:

HTML:-

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>footers absolute and fixed</title>

<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">

</head>
<body>

 <input id="open" name="r" type="radio" hidden  checked>
 <input id="shut" name="r" type="radio" hidden>

<div id="container">

 <h1>Page Description</h1>

 <div id="footer">
 <div>
  libero bibendum tempus faucibus.
 </div>
  <label for="open">open</label>
<!-- #footer --></div>

<!-- #container --></div>

<div id="sticky-footer">

 <div>
  Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.  
  Curabitur sit amet sem sed libero bibendum tempus faucibus       
  quis mi.
 </div>

  <label for="shut">&#8855;</label>

<!--#sticky-footer --></div>

</body>
</html>

CSS:-

html, body {
    height: 100%;
    margin: 0;
 }

body {
    background-color: #eff;
    font: normal 1em / 1.5em verdana, helvetica, arial, sans-serif;
 }

#container {
    position: relative;
    max-width: 62.5em;
    min-height: 100%;
    padding: 1em;
    margin: 0 auto;
    border: 1px solid #000;
    box-sizing: border-box;
    background-color: #fff;
 }

h1 {
    font-size: 1.5em;
    color: #444;
    text-align:center;
 }

#footer, 
#sticky-footer {
    position: absolute;
    bottom: 0;
    left: 0;
    display: flex;
    width: 100%;
    padding: 1em;
    box-sizing: border-box;
    background-color: #080;
    color: #fff;
 }

#sticky-footer {
    position: fixed;
    background-color: #008;
 }
 
#footer div, 
#sticky-footer div {
    flex: 1  1  auto;
 }

#footer label, 
#sticky-footer label {
    flex: 0  0  5em;
    padding-bottom: 0.25em;
    font-size: 1em;
    text-align: right;
    cursor: pointer;
 }

#sticky-footer label {
    flex: 0  0  2em;
    font-size: 4em;
 }

#shut:checked ~  #sticky-footer {
    display: none;
 } 

#open:checked ~ #container {
    margin-bottom: 6em;
 }

@media ( max-width: 44em ) {
#open:checked ~ #container {
    margin-bottom: 8em;
  }
 }

@media ( max-width: 32em ) {
#open:checked ~  #container {
    margin-bottom: 10em;
  }
 }

@media ( max-width: 25em ) {
#open:checked ~  #container {
    margin-bottom: 13em;
  }
 }

@media ( max-width: 22.5em ) {
#open:checked ~  #container {
    margin-bottom: 16em;
  }
 }

@media ( max-width: 19em ) {
#open:checked ~  #container {
    margin-bottom: 21em;
  }
 }

coothead