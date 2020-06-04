stepUp() & stepDown()

I have four buttons which either increment a variable by 1



<button type="button" class="btn btn-outline-dark" onclick="decrementY()"><span class="icon-arrow-up"></span></button> <button type="button" class="btn btn-outline-dark" onclick="incrementX()"><span class="icon-arrow-right"></span></button> <button type="button" class="btn btn-outline-dark" onclick="incrementY()"><span class="icon-arrow-down"></span></button> <button type="button" class="btn btn-outline-dark" onclick="decrementX()"><span class="icon-arrow-left"></span></button>

So when the button is pressed, either the x or y value should be effected, the up and down arrowss workfine, but when I click the left/.right arrows I get



function incrementX() { document.getElementById("x_coord").stepUp(1); document.forms["Positions"].submit(); } function decrementX() { document.getElementById("x_coord").stepDown(1); document.forms["Positions"].submit(); } function incrementY() { document.getElementById("y_coord").stepUp(1); document.forms["Positions"].submit(); } function decrementY() { document.getElementById("y_coord").stepDown(1); document.forms["Positions"].submit(); }

Here are the 4 functions

They all seem similar, so why the error?

Got it, my form element had 2 ids…