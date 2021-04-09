Step through JSON until?

m_hutley: m_hutley: the code may flex juuust a little bit if the value isn’t guaranteed to be in children[0]

Good point. Let’s make the code flex.

First I’ll get rid of the intermediate videos variable:

const current = data.children[0].children.find(function (videoData) { return videoData.current === "current"; }); const currentUri = current.uri; console.log({currentUri});

We can help to simplify things by extracting the function too:

function isCurrent(obj) { return obj.current === "current"; } const current = data.children[0].children.find(isCurrent); const currentUri = current.uri; console.log({currentUri});

and that function might even be converted to arrow-notation instead:

const isCurrent = (obj) => obj.current === "current"; const current = data.children[0].children.find(isCurrent); const currentUri = current.uri; console.log({currentUri});

What happens when the first set of children have the videos somewhere other than index 0, such as at index 1?

const data = { "children" : [ {}, // inserted to push children to index 1 { "children" : [

The code then needs to refer to index 1

const isCurrent = (obj) => obj.current === "current"; // const current = data.children[0].children.find(isCurrent); const current = data.children[1].children.find(isCurrent); const currentUri = current.uri; console.log({currentUri});

Let’s now make that part more flexible too. We need to search through the array until we find the first situation where current is found. The problem though is that when we use the find method, we end up getting the whole array item.

So let’s work with that. We get the top-level child that has a list of videos, then we get the current value itself.

const isCurrent = (obj) => obj.current === "current"; const hasCurrent = (child) => child.children && child.children.find(isCurrent); const videos = data.children.find(hasCurrent); const currentUri = videos.children.find(isCurrent).uri; console.log({currentUri});

Hah, funny that - the intermediate videos variable is required after all.

And if you’re confident about browsers supporting optional chaining, you can use ?. instead.

// const hasCurrent = (child) => child.children && child.children.find(isCurrent); const hasCurrent = (child) => child.children?.find(isCurrent);

Do you think that provides enough flex?