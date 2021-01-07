Step through JSON until?

Hello, I require help with a JSON result that I am receiving. I want to get the results with jQuery, but anybody that can point me in the right direction would be good. What is going on is there is a node that is unique only with an extra member of current. It is in that current node where I need to retrieve the URI value listed there. How can this be done? Thanks
{
"children" :
[
{
"children" :
[
{
"duration" : 402,
"id" : "3",
"name" : "Belly - Africa.mp4",
"ro" : "rw",
"type" : "leaf",
"uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/Belly%20-%20Africa.mp4"
},
{
"duration" : 288,
"id" : "4",
"name" : "Beowulf - Sea Monsters.mp4",
"ro" : "rw",
"type" : "leaf",
"uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/Beowulf%20-%20Sea%20Monsters.mp4"
},
{
"duration" : 564,
"id" : "5",
"name" : "Bugsy - Transcendent.mp4",
"ro" : "rw",
"type" : "leaf",
"uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/Bugsy%20-%20Transcendent.mp4"
},
{
"duration" : 105,
"id" : "6",
"name" : "Cast Away - Faint.mp4",
"ro" : "rw",
"type" : "leaf",
"uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/Cast%20Away%20-%20Faint.mp4"
},
{
"duration" : 316,
"id" : "7",
"name" : "Die Hard - Twinky.mp4",
"ro" : "rw",
"type" : "leaf",
"uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/Die%20Hard%20-%20Twinky.mp4"
},
{
"current" : "current",
"duration" : 293,
"id" : "9",
"name" : "Goodfellas - Growing Up.mp4",
"ro" : "rw",
"type" : "leaf",
"uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/Goodfellas%20-%20Growing%20Up.mp4"
},
{
"duration" : 149,
"id" : "10",
"name" : "Gotti - 5, 10 Years.mp4",
"ro" : "rw",
"type" : "leaf",
"uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/Gotti%20-%205,%2010%20Years.mp4"
},
{
"duration" : 360,
"id" : "11",
"name" : "Heat - Bank.mp4",
"ro" : "rw",
"type" : "leaf",
"uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/Heat%20-%20Bank.mp4"
},
{
"duration" : 356,
"id" : "13",
"name" : "Kick-Ass - Im Hit Girl.mp4",
"ro" : "rw",
"type" : "leaf",
"uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/Kick-Ass%20-%20Im%20Hit%20Girl.mp4"
},
{
"duration" : 230,
"id" : "14",
"name" : "Mambo Kings - Beautiful Maria.mp4",
"ro" : "rw",
"type" : "leaf",
"uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/Mambo%20Kings%20-%20Beautiful%20Maria.mp4"
},
{
"duration" : 365,
"id" : "15",
"name" : "Misery - Don Pa-rig-non it is.mp4",
"ro" : "rw",
"type" : "leaf",
"uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/Misery%20-%20Don%20Pa-rig-non%20it%20is.mp4"
},
{
"duration" : 435,
"id" : "16",
"name" : "Pink Panther SA - That felt good!.mp4",
"ro" : "rw",
"type" : "leaf",
"uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/Pink%20Panther%20SA%20-%20That%20felt%20good!.mp4"
},
{
"duration" : 268,
"id" : "17",
"name" : "Rush Hour 2 - Ch,mon.mp4",
"ro" : "rw",
"type" : "leaf",
"uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/Rush%20Hour%202%20-%20Ch,mon.mp4"
},
{
"duration" : 402,
"id" : "18",
"name" : "Silence of the Lambs - Think Marcus.mp4",
"ro" : "rw",
"type" : "leaf",
"uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/Silence%20of%20the%20Lambs%20-%20Think%20Marcus.mp4"
},
{
"duration" : 445,
"id" : "19",
"name" : "Terminator 2 - Get Down.mp4",
"ro" : "rw",
"type" : "leaf",
"uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/Terminator%202%20-%20Get%20Down.mp4"
},
{
"duration" : 163,
"id" : "20",
"name" : "The Dark Knight - Sky Hook.mp4",
"ro" : "rw",
"type" : "leaf",
"uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/The%20Dark%20Knight%20-%20Sky%20Hook.mp4"
},
{
"duration" : 128,
"id" : "21",
"name" : "X2 - Night Crawler Save.mp4",
"ro" : "rw",
"type" : "leaf",
"uri" : "file:///E:/mov/BSE/X2%20-%20Night%20Crawler%20Save.mp4"
}
],
"id" : "1",
"name" : "Playlist",
"ro" : "ro",
"type" : "node"
},
{
"children" : [],
"id" : "2",
"name" : "Media Library",
"ro" : "ro",
"type" : "node"
}
],
"id" : "0",
"name" : "",
"ro" : "rw",
"type" : "node"
}
Thanks for any suggestions.