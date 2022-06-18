State only update when I click button twice

Hey everyone,

I’m currently working on a side project (an expense tracker). The project is currently on hold due to a logic bug I couldn’t solve and I will need y’all to figure out the problem.

Overview of the Project (Expenses page):

To create an expenses, you have to -

1.) Click a category e.g Rent: this will set the expense category to setExpenseCategory('Rent)

2. ) enter an amount

3.) click create button

The Problem:

from the console inside the onclick function , When I clicked a particular category , the category value doesn’t change unless I click the category twice.

from the console outside the onclick function , the category value changes on first click

what I have tried

I added the category state as a dependency to the useEffect so that the component re-renders when the category changes. This haven’t still solve the bug

Link to the app repository https://github.com/FesoQue/ExpenseTracker

Link to the expenses component:

https://github.com/FesoQue/ExpenseTracker/blob/main/src/pages/Expenses.jsx

PS: The UI of the project is 80% done, you can clone and check it out on locally on your pc