State only update when I click button twice

Hey everyone,
I’m currently working on a side project (an expense tracker). The project is currently on hold due to a logic bug I couldn’t solve and I will need y’all to figure out the problem.
Overview of the Project (Expenses page):
To create an expenses, you have to -
1.) Click a
category e.g Rent: this will set the expense category to
setExpenseCategory('Rent)
2. )
enter an amount
3.)
click create button
The Problem:
-
from the console inside the
onclick function, When I clicked a particular
category, the category value doesn’t change unless I click the category twice.
-
from the console outside the
onclick function, the category value changes on first click
what I have tried
I added the category state as a dependency to the
useEffect so that the component re-renders when the category changes. This haven’t still solve the bug
Link to the app repository https://github.com/FesoQue/ExpenseTracker
Link to the expenses component:
https://github.com/FesoQue/ExpenseTracker/blob/main/src/pages/Expenses.jsx
PS: The UI of the project is 80% done, you can clone and check it out on locally on your pc