State and side effects

Hi,

I have been doing a bit more looking in proxies, and have created a nice little factory function that takes a target object and a callback as arguments and returns a new proxy.

Nice thing is that anytime I mutate that proxy (set/delete) e.g. proxyObj.name = ‘fred’ it calls the callback passing in the target object — it also handles nested mutations.

Code example here

I have utilised this in my budget tracker project. The callback comes in the form of a composed function that updates localStorage(Could be a database), logs the object, works out the total from the list of transactions and renders the total.

The question I have is with regards mutations and side effects. The handlers addEntry, deleteEntry, updateEntry all need to mutate my storeEntries proxy object, and storeEntries needs to be persistent. I can’t see anyway around dealing with this in a functional fashion. Eventlisteners are asynchronous, so they don’t return anything. What is best practice?

It is kind of tying me up in knots. It was actually a google for ‘vanilla JS state’, that lead me to proxies.

The code for the work in progress budget tracker is here Budget Tracker

I will obviously be doing my own digging, but as always feedback appreciated