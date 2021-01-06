StartUp Funding

Remember, Business Plans don’t mean jack---- anything so keep it simple (no more than 5 pages).

This is definitely situational, and not always true. If you want investment from a large organization, or you want a loan from a bank, you definitely need an extremely detailed, well thought out business plan - it’s one of the most pivotal parts of the process. Five page business plans would get laughed at in that scenario. If you’re talking to some Angel investor with a single decisionmaker or a small group, they may not give a crap. I’d recommend having an incredibly detailed one and an abbreviated version. Writing a detailed business plan is as much of a help to you as to your investors - it can let you realize problems, projections, etc that you otherwise might not have.

Crowd Funding: Before the government opened up crowdfunding to raise money for a startups, this was just an online platform like Kickstarter for start ups that had products and was more of a way to move product and use that to fund the business. Though, as regulations have opened up, you can now launch new start ups and raise funding from a group of investors (Angels and VCs). Though, typically these are just Angels who invest. There are also local crowdfunding groups which are typically all angel investors who will pull their resources and agree to invest in certain start ups after they have prepared a pitch.

The difference between public crowdfunding and investment or equity crowdfunding with angel investors is a big one. Public crowdfunding, like a local event or a Kickstarter, aren’t regulated in the way you’re discussing, and they also don’t have to be about a particular product as you say. They can be, but they don’t have to be. Some platforms lend more towards a single project (product, service, application, etc) - like Kickstarter. Some don’t. Many single service or project businesses have been launched via public crowdfunding. Don’t discount it as useless until you’ve thought about it in the context of your venture.

Crowdfunding groups of angels seems to me like the same process as approaching one, except more complicated but possibly with more potential.

(Make sure the Angel Investor is accredited and very reputable. Make sure you an him/her have similar goals… it is a marriage!)

Couldn’t agree more with that. The investors will often control large parts of your company, or help you run it. Make sure your ideas align!