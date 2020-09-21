Starting XAMPP issues

#1

I use XAMPP to develop websites, but when I try so start the server, I getc

image
Any ideas? I use PHP/MySQL

#2

I don’t understand what that screenshot has to do with starting your server. How are you starting the server?

#3

Can you explain what the issue is? From the screenshot I see localhost open in another tab but it looks like it failed. Could you send a screenshot of the control panel itself?

#4

sure, is this it?

image
would the compality tab help?
image
#5

That looks like the properties menu, could you just click on the icon?

#6

You’ve not explained

#7

nothing seems to happen when I click the icon.
I try an d open up localhost and I got nothing
but when I hover over the icon I get

image
#8

Kind of looks like the control panel isn’t responding. If it’s not frozen, I would suggest restarting your computer to see if it’s just that session that’s bad. If it persists, I recommend backing up your files and uninstalling XAMPP and reinstalling it.

For a more thorough inspection, we would need to see the icon itself. If it has a red status, that means it’s no longer running and there’s a problem. Most likely in your httpd.conf files.

#9

here the fo,.der whichn I guess acts as the root folder

image
where would the httpd.conf be?
this
image
