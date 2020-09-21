Starting XAMPP issues

Kind of looks like the control panel isn’t responding. If it’s not frozen, I would suggest restarting your computer to see if it’s just that session that’s bad. If it persists, I recommend backing up your files and uninstalling XAMPP and reinstalling it.

For a more thorough inspection, we would need to see the icon itself. If it has a red status, that means it’s no longer running and there’s a problem. Most likely in your httpd.conf files.