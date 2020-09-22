Starting XAMPP issues

The HTML directory you have shouldn’t really matter. If you messed with something that’s Apache related, it’ll crash and become unresponsive until you fix the problem you did.

It looks like the modified dates are a year old so doesn’t look like you’ve messed with anything there. What about any .htaccess files you may have in your DCT folder? Those may also affect your localhost as they pertain to Apache rules.

There is another thing that I would suggest. Make sure that port 80 and port 8080 isn’t being taken by another service or program. That could also be an issue.