Starting a creative department

Hello everybody,

I’m starting to work at an online product company, which only recently upgraded its marketing department. I will be the only creative there for the time being, so I guess I will be in charge of brand maintenance as well taking the brand to the next level and setting the foundations for a creative department, which will hopefully grow further along the road.

If there are any forum members here who went through a similar process in one way or the other and are willing to share their thoughts, insights, inputs, tips etc. I would really appreciate the help. Actually, any piece of advice would be great.

Where would you start? What would you focus on? How would you do it? Please feel free to offer whatever you find relevant.

I’m looking forward to your thoughts on the matter.

Thank you all so much!