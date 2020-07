Hello,

I’ve started learning ReactJS and I really like this technology

and I’d like to find a person that can help me sometimes in some issues

that are connected with concepts or architecture or just discuss about

this technology. I hope somebody will react on my topic and I can write to him.

Also I’d be glad to get any info about places where I can find mentor.

Thank you all who reacted on this topic.

P.S.

Sorry for my English it is not my native language.