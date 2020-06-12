I want to start a new website for my Shop and I found a local company and they offer me this, am just asking is this a good offer I have to start look somewhere else?

1- Hosting and domain plan with Siteground

NiwTech will advise the best plan for your business.

Siteground is one of the best and most trusted providers globally for web hosting and domain registration.

NiwTech do not charge any commission for web hosting or domain registration if this is done by you.

Cost: approximately £400 per annum, as this is via you and Siteground.

2- Domain name

One of the most important factors for domain name selection is that it is short and succinctly defines your product and services to the online market.

NiwTech can provide you with a unique, concise domain name.

3- Web design and development

NiwTech will customise a prebuilt WordPress theme. The initial cost of the theme is paid by you. It is extremely important to note that although the general theme is purchased, this is the bare bones of the design of the website and NiwTech will fully customise this to ensure that your website is entirely unique.

NiwTech does not charge any commission for a prebuilt web theme if it’s purchased by you.

Timeframe:

This stage can take a maximum of 1 month to complete.

Cost:

£1000 paid to NiwTech

50% upfront and 50% once the web development is fully customised and completed