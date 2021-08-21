Star Wars anyone?

There are hundreds of books.

No good starting points, to be honest.

I read most of the EU that occurred chronologically after RotJ and a good bit of before, but I stopped maybe five, ten years ago and haven’t kept up since.

If you’re more interested in the old character set, the Thrawn trilogy was good. Whole ton of one-off books and trilogies in that time period. The entire New Jedi Order Series, and the Legacy of the Force series that it butts into, are quite good, but not sure how reading them without having read any of the rest of the EU would work - they’re set some time in the future.

You might also note that Disney/Lucasfilm has noted that the entire EU is not safe canon anymore - that is, if they need to pick, choose, and cut apart lore for movies 7-9, they can and will.

Just noticed your Yoda stipulation. You’ll want to look for something prequel-era if you want Yoda. There are a couple of books that specifically feature him, I believe, can’t remember by name.