Star Wars anyone?

#1

Hi,

I’m being off topic way too much here, but can anyone let me know where to start with reading star wars novels? There are a whole lot of them, perhaps zillions, but I want to know where to start.

I’ve seen the movies in the order they were released in and I want to read the books. Particularly the ones which feature a lot of Yoda and telekinesis. Anyone?

#2

Never read the books. Didn’t even know there were any books :smile:
And there are more books than movies?

#3

Neither did I.

@akrimony - does this help? http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Star_Wars_books

#4

There are hundreds of books.

No good starting points, to be honest.

I read most of the EU that occurred chronologically after RotJ and a good bit of before, but I stopped maybe five, ten years ago and haven’t kept up since.

If you’re more interested in the old character set, the Thrawn trilogy was good. Whole ton of one-off books and trilogies in that time period. The entire New Jedi Order Series, and the Legacy of the Force series that it butts into, are quite good, but not sure how reading them without having read any of the rest of the EU would work - they’re set some time in the future.

You might also note that Disney/Lucasfilm has noted that the entire EU is not safe canon anymore - that is, if they need to pick, choose, and cut apart lore for movies 7-9, they can and will.

Just noticed your Yoda stipulation. You’ll want to look for something prequel-era if you want Yoda. There are a couple of books that specifically feature him, I believe, can’t remember by name.

#5

There is a huge “Expanded Universe” out there, where they all share and build off each other. Stuff like KOTOR and Clone Wars exist in their own timelines and build off everything else. Books, Games, Comic books, etc. all contribute to the Expanded Universe.

#6

This is supposed to be a comprehensive list of the books in order:

If you’re looking for the storyline which the new movies will be based on, this is supposed to be the start of the new “official” expanded universe. As will the Star Wars Rebels series currently shown on Disney (which is pretty solid, BTW). The characters introduced in all of these will form the lexicon on which the new movies will be based, from what they’ve said in various sources.

#7

Thank you everyone, especially @jeffreylees! I did some more research and have found out these books/comics that feature lots of Yoda and telekinesis:

  1. Dark Horse Comic - Star-Wars-Jedi----Yoda
  2. Yoda: Dark Rendezvous Novel
  3. Revenge of the Sith Novel

Thanks everyone for your help! May the force be with all of you :wink:

#9