Standard sizes for mobile design

Is there a standard height of navbar and a standard font size for mobile devices?
No not really. The navbar height will be down to the designer and the design of the nav.
There are of course recommended target areas for elements that need to be touched (such as the hamburger menu) which may in itself lead to many navbars being of similar height.
Generally you would want the readable copy text on mobile to be at least its default of 100%/ 1 rem (generally 16px). Anything smaller than 16px on mobile is quite hard to read so I would avoid going smaller for any paragraphs of text.
You may get away with equivalent to 14px for non important text or single word menu items but once again if the text is a link then the target area needs to be big enough to click.
Not Standard size but navbar maximum height 80px and minimum 45px it will be looking good. Font size 15px to 16px its looking good.
Have you tried Google’s Mobile friendly Tests
Have you tried searching on Material Design?
There’s no standard size, but a lot of things depend on the way you use layout to your advantage.
The height of the Navigation bar should range between 60 pixels to 80 pixels. Thats the height that is used almost by every website / brands
For font sizes on the mobile device. The least that is preferred considering the importance of information should be above 8px. While people prefer/use is 10px by most the brands/websites. You can consider that as standard .
Hope this helps.