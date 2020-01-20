Standard sizes for mobile design

Chronzam: Chronzam: Is there a standard height of navbar

No not really. The navbar height will be down to the designer and the design of the nav.

There are of course recommended target areas for elements that need to be touched (such as the hamburger menu) which may in itself lead to many navbars being of similar height.

UX Movement – 22 Feb 12 Finger-Friendly Design: Ideal Mobile Touch Target Sizes In darts, the bulls-eye is harder to hit than any other part of the dartboard. This is because the bullseye is the smallest target. The same principle also applies to touch targets on mobile devices.

Chronzam: Chronzam: and a standard font size for mobile devices?

Generally you would want the readable copy text on mobile to be at least its default of 100%/ 1 rem (generally 16px). Anything smaller than 16px on mobile is quite hard to read so I would avoid going smaller for any paragraphs of text.

You may get away with equivalent to 14px for non important text or single word menu items but once again if the text is a link then the target area needs to be big enough to click.