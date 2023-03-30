Standard posco shaped steel grade standard

Các tiêu chuẩn thép Posco:
- High quality: Posco section steel is manufactured to strict standards and is quality controlled by testing and quality control methods.
- Diversity of sizes: Posco shaped steel products are available in various sizes and shapes, suitable for many different types of applications.
- Flexible application features: Posco section steel has flexible application features in many fields, from construction to manufacturing equipment and machinery.
- High strength: Posco shaped steel has high strength, good load capacity and impact resistance.
- Cost saving: Using Posco section steel helps to save costs because of the durability and flexibility of this product, helping to prolong the life of the building or equipment.
- Environmental protection: Posco section steel is manufactured with advanced technology, minimizes the impact on the environment and is highly recyclable.