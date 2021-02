Stacking/nesting CSS borders one on top of another?

No. It would be like using one of them, but changing the color several times, and seeing different colors on that border. Try using many DIV tags with different classes and border colors

div { border: 5px solid orange; } div.first { border: 5px solid black; } div.second { border: 5px solid blue; } div.third { border: 5px solid orange; }

And so on… as many as you want.