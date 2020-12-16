Stacking an SVG over a PNG, but it looks different in my local emulator

TurtleWolf1: TurtleWolf1: What shows up in my local emulator doesn’t match the screenshots I’m getting back from actual mobile devices.

Unless you are using the actual apple SDK simulator then all other iphone emulators can’t be trusted.

Using the live demo link you posted I see an overlapping hammer in both my iphone 5s and on my desktop when the window is resized smaller. You haven’t made the hammer fit properly within its container or set its background posiition.

I would add this.

.App-hammer { background-size:contain; background-position: center center; }

That fixes it for me in both desktop and iphone.