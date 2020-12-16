Stacking an SVG over a PNG, but it looks different in my local emulator

What shows up in my local emulator doesn’t match the screenshots I’m getting back from actual mobile devices. Not sure if I should be adjusting srcset or media queries or trying some combination of the 2. Most importantly what is my local emulator missing?
live Demo fccTemplate
gitHub repo

App.JS

import logo from './logo.svg';
import './App.css';

function App() {
  return (
    <div className="App">
      <header className="App-header">
        <a
          className="App-link"
          href="https://github.com/TurtleWolfe/fccTempLate"
          target="_blank"
          rel="noopener noreferrer"
          title="fccTempLate"
        >
          {/* fccTempLate */}
          <span className="App-hammer">
            <img src={logo} className="App-logo" alt="logo" />
          </span>
        </a>
        {/* <p>
          Edit <code>src/App.js</code> and save to reload.
        </p> */}
        <hr></hr>
      </header>
    </div>
  );
}
export default App;

App.css

/* default Creeat-React-App 4.0.1 */
/* scriptHammer logo */
.App-hammer {
  background-color: #282c34;
  /* min-height: 100vh; */
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  font-size: calc(10px + 2vmin);
  color: white;
  max-width: 16em;
  margin: auto;
  overflow: hidden;
  background-image: url(./images/script-n-hammer.png);
  background-size: 100% auto;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
}

.App-hammer img {
  display: block;
  width: 100%;
  /* height: auto; */
  animation: App-logo-spin infinite 20s linear;
}

131361606_3620741781302882_1011502655596190951_o
131361606_3620741781302882_1011502655596190951_o720×1280 101 KB

Screenshot from 2020-12-15 20-16-32
Screenshot from 2020-12-15 20-16-32472×732 55.6 KB