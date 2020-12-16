Stacking an SVG over a PNG, but it looks different in my local emulator

What shows up in my local emulator doesn’t match the screenshots I’m getting back from actual mobile devices. Not sure if I should be adjusting srcset or media queries or trying some combination of the 2. Most importantly what is my local emulator missing?

live Demo fccTemplate

gitHub repo

App.JS

import logo from './logo.svg'; import './App.css'; function App() { return ( <div className="App"> <header className="App-header"> <a className="App-link" href="https://github.com/TurtleWolfe/fccTempLate" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" title="fccTempLate" > {/* fccTempLate */} <span className="App-hammer"> <img src={logo} className="App-logo" alt="logo" /> </span> </a> {/* <p> Edit <code>src/App.js</code> and save to reload. </p> */} <hr></hr> </header> </div> ); } export default App;

App.css