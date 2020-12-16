Stacking an SVG over a PNG, but it looks different in my local emulator

What shows up in my local emulator doesn’t match the screenshots I’m getting back from actual mobile devices. Not sure if I should be adjusting
srcset or
media queries or trying some combination of the 2. Most importantly what is my local emulator missing?
live Demo fccTemplate
gitHub repo
App.JS
import logo from './logo.svg';
import './App.css';
function App() {
return (
<div className="App">
<header className="App-header">
<a
className="App-link"
href="https://github.com/TurtleWolfe/fccTempLate"
target="_blank"
rel="noopener noreferrer"
title="fccTempLate"
>
{/* fccTempLate */}
<span className="App-hammer">
<img src={logo} className="App-logo" alt="logo" />
</span>
</a>
{/* <p>
Edit <code>src/App.js</code> and save to reload.
</p> */}
<hr></hr>
</header>
</div>
);
}
export default App;
App.css
/* default Creeat-React-App 4.0.1 */
/* scriptHammer logo */
.App-hammer {
background-color: #282c34;
/* min-height: 100vh; */
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
font-size: calc(10px + 2vmin);
color: white;
max-width: 16em;
margin: auto;
overflow: hidden;
background-image: url(./images/script-n-hammer.png);
background-size: 100% auto;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
.App-hammer img {
display: block;
width: 100%;
/* height: auto; */
animation: App-logo-spin infinite 20s linear;
}