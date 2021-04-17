Stacked tables td column width

I want to display several stacked tables on a page, with a resume row and a button to show the rest of rows.
I want all td columns of the same width, to facilitate reading data, apart their different text length.
I used css width with pseudo-classes:
table td:nth-child(1) {
width:10%;
}
I tried this:
but they are/becomes unaligned…
- when I click “show” to show the other rows, td becomes unaligned, changing the width
- reclicking to hide the lower table, the width are also different from the beginning, again all td unaligned