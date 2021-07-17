Stacked tables td column width

The main problem is that you have commented out the table-layout:fixed algorithm and without it widths are only a suggestion and will depend on content.

table { border-spacing: 4px; border-collapse: separate; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; background: #F0F9FF; table-layout:fixed;/* important for widths to be obeyed*/ }

Once you have uncommented the css and then removed this erroneous code it will work,

You have this odd snippet.

<tbody></tbody><tr> <tr

Which is nesting an existing tr.

You can find the code here at line 56:

<table class="hilite" id="1_1tableResults" style="width: 99%; font-size: 1.1em;"><tbody></tbody><tr> <tr

It should just be this:

<table class="hilite" id="1_1tableResults" style="width: 99%; font-size: 1.1em;"> <tbody>

Forked working example of your pen.

https://codepen.io/paulobrien/pen/dyNjVqP

When you give widths to a table cells (in the table-layout:auto algorithm) then all widths must add up to 100% exactly or one (or more) must have no width to soak up the difference