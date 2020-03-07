Resources to learn SSML - Are there any available resources to learn SSML?
I did a lot of searches, but could not find one.
Ssml | xml
I like w3c docs but admit they can be a chore to comprehend. eg.
https://www.w3.org/TR/speech-synthesis11/
What I do first visit is to not read them like a story, but skim the contents as an outline list. Subsequent visits I do my best at reading a portion I’m interested in. When I get stuck I search for the term I’m stuck on and visit sites in hopes of finding something I can understand better.
This seems to be a classified technology/language.
Sorry, I
don’t do not know what you mean by “classified”?
I find speech technology interesting (both synthesis and recognition) but
haven’t have not done anything with it for quite a while.
(of information or documents) designated as officially secret and accessible only to authorized people.
Means not easily available in public domain. Learning material is not easily availble.
“officially secret”
https://developer.amazon.com/docs/custom-skills/speech-synthesis-markup-language-ssml-reference.html
…?
https://www.w3.org/TR/speech-synthesis11/
^ the official Language Recommendation submitted for the W3C…
(It’s got a public specification. It’s not secret :P)
Do understand SSML - XML Knowledge should be vey god. Right?
I don’t know how to read that post.
I’ve never seen, heard of, or used SSML in my life prior to this thread.
They are using SSML
Good for them? I don’t know what you want me to say. I’m sure there are websites that do use SSML. I (now) know that it’s used in voice enabled devices like Alexa and such. I’m just saying that I have never seen, heard of, or used it before.
I was just pointing to commercial implementation and posisbility of monetizing the product output.
If
you’re you are just starting on this path I think you will have some luck searching for “text to speech” and “voice recognition”.
I find the field very interesting and if I was in life where I was considering a career path, voice technology would be one. (off-topic - another would be IoT) I say career because I think it would ask for constant learning of new and reinforcement in order to stay on top of the rapid advancement. I
can’t can not predict the future, maybe it will branch into specialized fields? Anyway, if my assessment is near correct, there are very intelligent / dedicated devs working on things but the niche is not crowded.
AFAIK, working on text-to-speech can involve some extremely large files and some extremely long running scripts. And it involves languages other than PHP. Just the same, I think there would be no problem earning a living.
