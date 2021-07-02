SSL Intermediate Certificate Missing

Hopefully, this is the best place to ask this question:

I obtained and uploaded the SSL code to my host’s server. The code was provided in 3 separate code bundles by a WordPress plugin. The code came from LetsEncrypt. Prior to providing the bundles the plugin verified that I owned the site.

The host said the upload was fine and the HTTPS designation appeared on my website. A problem developed later.

I tried to setup a Share button with Facebook. The setup was rejected. Facebook said that no Intermediate Certificate had been provided by the host’s server.

I then ran a separate SSL check. It also said that an Intermediate Certificate was missing.

My question is what is more likely: The 3 code bundles I uploaded contained errors or the host’s server did not properly/completely install the bundles?

Thanks