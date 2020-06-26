SSD or HDD for web server

General Web Dev
#1

I have a plan about buying/building a new computer.
I will install Apache, PHP, and MySQl which are newest versions on the new computer.

I am a little confusing which drive I should choose between SSD or HDD.

It needs speed. I think SSD is faster than HDD.
It needs stable I think HDD is more stable than SSD. But I don’t know exactly.
It needs large storage because It will has many images and movies in the web server. I think HDD is more cheaper per storage.

I am not good at hardware. but I will learn about it this time.
Do you have any idea about it?
.

.

#2

I think your description is correct. But SSD is much safer today. And way faster than HDD.

#3

SSD is a lot faster and just as stable, but more expensive.

Maybe you could go for a hybrid, get a 128GB SSD for your OS and web server needs and then also get a 1TB HDD for all your images and movies etc. For media files HDD are more than fast enough.

#4

I like the word “hybrid”.
I can afford the hybrid.

Do you mean installing OS in SSD, and Aphache, PHP, and mySQL in HDD?.
OR
Do you mean installing OS and Apache, PHP, mySQL in SSD, and store images and movies in HDD?.
(in this case, I mean if an image is not inside htdocs of apache, I don’t know how I give image url to an image in HDD like the below)

<img src="image url">
#5

Yes, that is what I mean.

There are ways around that. For example you could instruct Apache to serve images from a different directory, even on another disk.

How much images do you have though, that it wouldn’t fit on 256GB?