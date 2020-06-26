SSD or HDD for web server

#1

I have a plan about buying/building a new computer.
I will install Apache, PHP, and MySQl which are newest versions on the new computer.

I am a little confusing which drive I should choose between SSD or HDD.

It needs speed. I think SSD is faster than HDD.
It needs stable I think HDD is more stable than SSD. But I don’t know exactly.
It needs large storage because It will has many images and movies in the web server. I think HDD is more cheaper per storage.

I am not good at hardware. but I will learn about it this time.
Do you have any idea about it?
#2

I think your description is correct. But SSD is much safer today. And way faster than HDD.

#3

SSD is a lot faster and just as stable, but more expensive.

Maybe you could go for a hybrid, get a 128GB SSD for your OS and web server needs and then also get a 1TB HDD for all your images and movies etc. For media files HDD are more than fast enough.