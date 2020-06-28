SSD or HDD for web server

I have a plan about buying/building a new computer.

I will install Apache, PHP, and MySQl which are newest versions on the new computer.

I am a little confusing which drive I should choose between SSD or HDD.

It needs speed. I think SSD is faster than HDD.

It needs stable I think HDD is more stable than SSD. But I don’t know exactly.

It needs large storage because It will has many images and movies in the web server. I think HDD is more cheaper per storage.

I am not good at hardware. but I will learn about it this time.

Do you have any idea about it?

.

.