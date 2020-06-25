SSD or HDD for web server

I have a plan about buying/building a new computer.
I will install Apache, PHP, and MySQl on the new computer.
I am a little confusing which drive I should choose between SSD or HDD.
It needs speed. I think SSD is faster than HDD.
It needs stable I think HDD is more stable than SSD. But I don’t know exactly.
It needs large storage because It will has much images and movies in the web server. I think HDD is more cheaper per storage.
I am not good at hardware. but I will learn about it this time.
Do you have any idea about it?
