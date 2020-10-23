Square brackets in css

HTML & CSS
#1

I run into this type of code,

input[type="search"]{
box-sizing:borderbox;
width:100%;
}

Am specifically curious about the parts. is it only good for input css or how else could it be useful?
thx
D

#2

Check out this article on attribute selectors.

#3

No you can use it for any tag that can have attributes in order to specify the attribute and optionally the value or part of the value that attribute must have

#5

Thank you all. & thx Ralp will go check out that link, was not even sure what they were called.
D

#6

A post was split to a new topic: Naming lines when defining a grid

#7