Square brackets in css

I run into this type of code,
input[type="search"]{
box-sizing:borderbox;
width:100%;
}
Am specifically curious about the parts. is it only good for input css or how else could it be useful?
thx
D
I run into this type of code,
input[type="search"]{
box-sizing:borderbox;
width:100%;
}
Am specifically curious about the parts. is it only good for input css or how else could it be useful?
thx
D
Check out this article on attribute selectors.
No you can use it for any tag that can have attributes in order to specify the attribute and optionally the value or part of the value that attribute must have
Thank you all. & thx Ralp will go check out that link, was not even sure what they were called.
D
In https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/CSS_Grid_Layout/Layout_using_Named_Grid_Lines square brackets are used to make names. I don’t understand this.