Sqlstate42000-syntax-error-or-access-violation-1064-erreur-de-syntaxe

I tried to follow a serie to get in report the revenue between 2 dates where order status completed and paid and I get this error:
Illuminate \ Database \ QueryException (42000)
SQLSTATE[42000]: Syntax error or access violation: 1064 Erreur de syntaxe près de 'recursive date_ranges AS ( SELECT ? AS date UNION ALL SELECT date + INT' à la ligne 1
Previous exceptions
SQLSTATE[42000]: Syntax error or access violation: 1064 Erreur de syntaxe près de 'recursive date_ranges AS ( SELECT ? AS date UNION ALL SELECT date + INT' à la ligne 1 (42000)
Report Controller: Revenue function:
public function revenue(Request $request)
{
$this->data['startDate'] = $startDate;
$this->data['endDate'] = $endDate;
$sql = "WITH recursive date_ranges AS (
SELECT :start_date_series AS date
UNION ALL
SELECT date + INTERVAL 1 DAY
FROM date_ranges
WHERE date < :end_date_series
),
filtered_orders AS (
SELECT *
FROM orders
WHERE DATE(order_date) >= :start_date
AND DATE(order_date) <= :end_date
AND status = :status
AND payment_status = :payment_status
)
SELECT
DISTINCT DR.date,
COUNT(FO.id) num_of_orders,
COALESCE(SUM(FO.grand_total),0) gross_revenue,
COALESCE(SUM(FO.tax_amount),0) taxes_amount,
COALESCE(SUM(FO.shipping_cost),0) shipping_amount,
COALESCE(SUM(FO.grand_total - FO.tax_amount - FO.shipping_cost - FO.discount_amount),0) net_revenue
FROM date_ranges DR
LEFT JOIN filtered_orders FO ON DATE(order_date) = DR.date
GROUP BY DR.date
ORDER BY DR.date ASC";
$revenues = \DB::select(
\DB::raw($sql),
[
'start_date_series' => $startDate,
'end_date_series' => $endDate,
'start_date' => $startDate,
'end_date' => $endDate,
'status' => Order::COMPLETED,
'payment_status' => Order::PAID,
]
);
}
return view('admin.reports.revenue', $this->data);
}
so I want to change this code to work without error:( I use mysql 5.7 and not mysql 8):
$sql = "WITH recursive date_ranges AS (
SELECT :start_date_series AS date
UNION ALL
SELECT date + INTERVAL 1 DAY
FROM date_ranges
WHERE date < :end_date_series
),
thank you very much