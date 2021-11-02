Sqlstate42000-syntax-error-or-access-violation-1064-erreur-de-syntaxe

I tried to follow a serie to get in report the revenue between 2 dates where order status completed and paid and I get this error:

Illuminate \ Database \ QueryException (42000) SQLSTATE[42000]: Syntax error or access violation: 1064 Erreur de syntaxe près de 'recursive date_ranges AS ( SELECT ? AS date UNION ALL SELECT date + INT' à la ligne 1 Previous exceptions SQLSTATE[42000]: Syntax error or access violation: 1064 Erreur de syntaxe près de 'recursive date_ranges AS ( SELECT ? AS date UNION ALL SELECT date + INT' à la ligne 1 (42000)

Report Controller: Revenue function:

public function revenue(Request $request) { $this->data['startDate'] = $startDate; $this->data['endDate'] = $endDate; $sql = "WITH recursive date_ranges AS ( SELECT :start_date_series AS date UNION ALL SELECT date + INTERVAL 1 DAY FROM date_ranges WHERE date < :end_date_series ), filtered_orders AS ( SELECT * FROM orders WHERE DATE(order_date) >= :start_date AND DATE(order_date) <= :end_date AND status = :status AND payment_status = :payment_status ) SELECT DISTINCT DR.date, COUNT(FO.id) num_of_orders, COALESCE(SUM(FO.grand_total),0) gross_revenue, COALESCE(SUM(FO.tax_amount),0) taxes_amount, COALESCE(SUM(FO.shipping_cost),0) shipping_amount, COALESCE(SUM(FO.grand_total - FO.tax_amount - FO.shipping_cost - FO.discount_amount),0) net_revenue FROM date_ranges DR LEFT JOIN filtered_orders FO ON DATE(order_date) = DR.date GROUP BY DR.date ORDER BY DR.date ASC"; $revenues = \DB::select( \DB::raw($sql), [ 'start_date_series' => $startDate, 'end_date_series' => $endDate, 'start_date' => $startDate, 'end_date' => $endDate, 'status' => Order::COMPLETED, 'payment_status' => Order::PAID, ] ); } return view('admin.reports.revenue', $this->data); }

so I want to change this code to work without error:( I use mysql 5.7 and not mysql 8):

$sql = "WITH recursive date_ranges AS ( SELECT :start_date_series AS date UNION ALL SELECT date + INTERVAL 1 DAY FROM date_ranges WHERE date < :end_date_series ),

thank you very much