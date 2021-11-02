Sqlstate42000-syntax-error-or-access-violation-1064-erreur-de-syntaxe

I tried to follow a serie to get in report the revenue between 2 dates where order status completed and paid and I get this error:

   Illuminate \ Database \ QueryException (42000)
SQLSTATE[42000]: Syntax error or access violation: 1064 Erreur de syntaxe près de 'recursive date_ranges AS ( SELECT ? AS date UNION ALL SELECT date + INT' à la ligne 1 
SQLSTATE[42000]: Syntax error or access violation: 1064 Erreur de syntaxe près de 'recursive date_ranges AS ( SELECT ? AS date UNION ALL SELECT date + INT' à la ligne 1 (42000)

Report Controller: Revenue function:

   public function revenue(Request $request)
  {
      

  
      $this->data['startDate'] = $startDate;
      $this->data['endDate'] = $endDate;

      $sql = "WITH recursive date_ranges AS (
          SELECT :start_date_series AS date
          UNION ALL
          SELECT date + INTERVAL 1 DAY
          FROM date_ranges
          WHERE date < :end_date_series
          ),
          filtered_orders AS (
              SELECT * 
              FROM orders
              WHERE DATE(order_date) >= :start_date
                  AND DATE(order_date) <= :end_date
                  AND status = :status
                  AND payment_status = :payment_status
          )

       SELECT 
           DISTINCT DR.date,
           COUNT(FO.id) num_of_orders,
           COALESCE(SUM(FO.grand_total),0) gross_revenue,
           COALESCE(SUM(FO.tax_amount),0) taxes_amount,
           COALESCE(SUM(FO.shipping_cost),0) shipping_amount,
           COALESCE(SUM(FO.grand_total - FO.tax_amount - FO.shipping_cost - FO.discount_amount),0) net_revenue
       FROM date_ranges DR
       LEFT JOIN filtered_orders FO ON DATE(order_date) = DR.date
       GROUP BY DR.date
       ORDER BY DR.date ASC";

      $revenues = \DB::select(
          \DB::raw($sql),
          [
              'start_date_series' => $startDate,
              'end_date_series' => $endDate,
              'start_date' => $startDate,
              'end_date' => $endDate,
              'status' => Order::COMPLETED,
              'payment_status' => Order::PAID,
          ]
      );

      
      }

      return view('admin.reports.revenue', $this->data);
  }

so I want to change this code to work without error:( I use mysql 5.7 and not mysql 8):

    $sql = "WITH recursive date_ranges AS (
          SELECT :start_date_series AS date
          UNION ALL
          SELECT date + INTERVAL 1 DAY
          FROM date_ranges
          WHERE date < :end_date_series
          ),

thank you very much

Hmmm…I’ve never seen it marked up like that. Seems to me the syntax is you have two “queries” there in one SQL statement being parsed. My “guess” is the syntax of the date in the date range, but it could be a quick guess since I’ve never seen that syntax applied like that - it could be

But why are you building that query like that at all? It looks like it could be simplified greatly…

Note: The distinct isn’t needed when using a group by

SELECT DR.date
     , COUNT(FO.id) AS num_of_orders
     , COALESCE(SUM(FO.grand_total),0) AS gross_revenue
     , COALESCE(SUM(FO.tax_amount),0) AS taxes_amount
     , COALESCE(SUM(FO.shipping_cost),0) AS shipping_amount
     , COALESCE(SUM(FO.grand_total - FO.tax_amount - FO.shipping_cost - FO.discount_amount),0) AS net_revenue
  FROM (SELECT :start_date_series AS date
         UNION ALL
        SELECT date + INTERVAL 1 DAY
          FROM date_ranges
          WHERE date < :end_date_series) DR
  LEFT JOIN orders FO ON DATE(order_date) = DR.date 
                     AND status = :status
                     AND payment_status = :payment_status
GROUP BY DR.date
ORDER BY DR.date ASC