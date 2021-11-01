Sqlstate42000-syntax-error-or-access-violation-1064-erreur-de-syntaxe

General Web Dev
#1

I tried to follow a serie to get in report the revenue between 2 dates where order status completed and paid and I get this error:

   Illuminate \ Database \ QueryException (42000)
SQLSTATE[42000]: Syntax error or access violation: 1064 Erreur de syntaxe près de 'recursive date_ranges AS ( SELECT ? AS date UNION ALL SELECT date + INT' à la ligne 1 
Previous exceptions
SQLSTATE[42000]: Syntax error or access violation: 1064 Erreur de syntaxe près de 'recursive date_ranges AS ( SELECT ? AS date UNION ALL SELECT date + INT' à la ligne 1 (42000)

Report Controller: Revenue function:

   public function revenue(Request $request)
  {
      

  
      $this->data['startDate'] = $startDate;
      $this->data['endDate'] = $endDate;

      $sql = "WITH recursive date_ranges AS (
          SELECT :start_date_series AS date
          UNION ALL
          SELECT date + INTERVAL 1 DAY
          FROM date_ranges
          WHERE date < :end_date_series
          ),
          filtered_orders AS (
              SELECT * 
              FROM orders
              WHERE DATE(order_date) >= :start_date
                  AND DATE(order_date) <= :end_date
                  AND status = :status
                  AND payment_status = :payment_status
          )

       SELECT 
           DISTINCT DR.date,
           COUNT(FO.id) num_of_orders,
           COALESCE(SUM(FO.grand_total),0) gross_revenue,
           COALESCE(SUM(FO.tax_amount),0) taxes_amount,
           COALESCE(SUM(FO.shipping_cost),0) shipping_amount,
           COALESCE(SUM(FO.grand_total - FO.tax_amount - FO.shipping_cost - FO.discount_amount),0) net_revenue
       FROM date_ranges DR
       LEFT JOIN filtered_orders FO ON DATE(order_date) = DR.date
       GROUP BY DR.date
       ORDER BY DR.date ASC";

      $revenues = \DB::select(
          \DB::raw($sql),
          [
              'start_date_series' => $startDate,
              'end_date_series' => $endDate,
              'start_date' => $startDate,
              'end_date' => $endDate,
              'status' => Order::COMPLETED,
              'payment_status' => Order::PAID,
          ]
      );

      
      }

      return view('admin.reports.revenue', $this->data);
  }

so I want to change this code to work without error:( I use mysql 5.7 and not mysql 8):

    $sql = "WITH recursive date_ranges AS (
          SELECT :start_date_series AS date
          UNION ALL
          SELECT date + INTERVAL 1 DAY
          FROM date_ranges
          WHERE date < :end_date_series
          ),

thank you very much