I am comletely unfamiliar with sqlite3. I want to use Doctrine Cache to cache some data in sqlite3 db. How can I create a sqlite db with tables with some fields in it? Any help please?

Is here someone who has a in memory cache system like Apc, Memcache, Redis, Xcache who can help me testing a script with Doctrine Cache? I cannot do it myself because they are available only in private or dedicated servers. I appreciate any help.