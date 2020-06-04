Sql table merge help SOLVED

Very simply I have 2 tables.

TB1 knows the marriage between <.name> and <id#>

TB2 knows the marriage between <id#> and <desk#>

I need either table to absorb the other. There are many many many other variables on these tables but specifically I am needing the ability to export a CSV where all 3 of the above values are married together.

I did another query and ended up having all 3 on the same table, but the marriages were lost so I had for example <.name1><.id1><.desk300>

I’m sure this is a simple concept but everywhere I’m looking its just talking about importing columns with no regard to the previous data.

once they are married I can just do a “select * blah blah desk# between 300 and 400” and get a list of names etc.

Any help is welcome. Feel free to just send me to a w3 learning document if it exists. But I looked haha!