Sql table merge help SOLVED

Very simply I have 2 tables.

TB1 knows the marriage between <.name> and <id#>
TB2 knows the marriage between <id#> and <desk#>

I need either table to absorb the other. There are many many many other variables on these tables but specifically I am needing the ability to export a CSV where all 3 of the above values are married together.

I did another query and ended up having all 3 on the same table, but the marriages were lost so I had for example <.name1><.id1><.desk300>

I’m sure this is a simple concept but everywhere I’m looking its just talking about importing columns with no regard to the previous data.

once they are married I can just do a “select * blah blah desk# between 300 and 400” and get a list of names etc.

Any help is welcome. Feel free to just send me to a w3 learning document if it exists. But I looked haha! :slight_smile:

Better yet actually a SQL query that pulls data from both would work best. That way data doesn’t have to be updated every time it changes in one to change in the other.

Post a sql dump of your db schema and a few sample records.

nevermind figured it out. simple search just had bad brain.

For future searchers you just have to do something like this :

SELECT table1.name, table2.desk FROM table1, table2 WHERE table1.id= table2.id