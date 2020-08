I have discovered an interesting feature in Microsoft Visual Studio. I can edit SQL create table scripts in a grid. VS will parse the SQL and format the fields into a grid and then when I save the changes it writes out the updated SQL. Are there any other tools that work like that?

For those not familiar with the feature in VS, I think it only works in database projects.

I know what some of you will say. Real database programmers do not need it. I do not need it but I want it.