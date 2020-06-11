SQL Syntax in MYSQL Please help me the condition in DELETE in MYSQL

He’s given you the most compact format he can give you without knowing every piece of data in the table, or without using multiple queries.

For example; if John is the only person who’s been to london, you can delete his row by deleting WHERE location = “London”

But from the information you have provided (a very specific set of rows based on two column conditions each), that is the most compact delete statement you can make that will delete all of those rows in one query.