SQL Syntax in MYSQL Please help me the condition in DELETE in MYSQL

Databases
#1 
if(isset($_POST['delete'])){
	$mysqli->query("DELETE FROM cdata WHERE VALUES
	  ('John', 'London'),
	  ('Monica', 'Manchester'),
		('Tina', 'Delhi'),
		('Mona', 'Boston'),
		('Simpos', 'New York'),
		('Alexandra', 'Las Vegas'),
		('Alexander', 'Berlin'),
		('Winston', 'London'),
		('Franklin', 'Boston'),
		('Abraham', 'Paris'); ") or
	               die($mysqli->error);
  $_SESSION['message']  = "Record has been deleted";
	$_SESSION['msg_type'] = "danger";
	header("location: index.php");
}

Please help me to correct the syntax error:

You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MySQL server version for the right syntax to use near '‘John’, ‘London’), (‘Monica’, ‘Manchester’), (‘Tina’, ‘Delhi’), (‘Mona’ at line 2

#2

this will work –

DELETE 
  FROM cdata 
 WHERE name = 'John'    AND city = 'London'
    OR name = 'Monica'  AND city = 'Manchester'
    OR name = 'Tina'    AND city = 'Delhi'
    OR ...

this might work (i’m too lazy to check if MySQL supports this) –

DELETE 
  FROM cdata 
 WHERE ( name , city ) IN 
     ( ('John', 'London')
     , ('Monica', 'Manchester')
     , ('Tina', 'Delhi')
     , ...
     )
1 Like
#3

Though the back of my head is screaming at Rudy to put parenthesis in those mixed AND/OR clauses… :stuck_out_tongue:

#4

nope

#5

Yeah, I’m sure it does work, but my brain still wants to wrap it.

1 Like
#6

This also generates error:

$mysqli->query("DELETE FROM cdata WHERE ( name , location ) IN 
	  ('John', 'London'),
	  ('Monica', 'Manchester'),
		('Tina', 'Delhi'),
		('Mona', 'Boston'),
		('Simpos', 'New York'),
		('Alexandra', 'Las Vegas'),
		('Alexander', 'Berlin'),
		('Winston', 'London'),
		('Franklin', 'Boston'),
		('Abraham', 'Paris'); ") or
	               die($mysqli->error);

You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MySQL server version for the right syntax to use near ’ (‘Monica’, ‘Manchester’), (‘Tina’, ‘Delhi’), (‘Mona’, ‘Boston’), (’ at line 2

#7

ANDs take precedence over ORs

parentheses would only add noise to the signal

i still love you, though :heart_eyes:

1 Like
#8

r937’s post didnt contain a typo, he intentionally wrapped the value pairs in an extra set of parenthesis…

IN 
     ***(*** ('John', 'London')
#9

because you did not reproduce it correctly

what about the first version i gave you?

1 Like
#10

That is lengthy? No compact format?

#11

what happened when you tested it? ™

1 Like
#12

He’s given you the most compact format he can give you without knowing every piece of data in the table, or without using multiple queries.

For example; if John is the only person who’s been to london, you can delete his row by deleting WHERE location = “London”

But from the information you have provided (a very specific set of rows based on two column conditions each), that is the most compact delete statement you can make that will delete all of those rows in one query.

#13

Live site here. Thanks.
Building simple app to learn CRUD.

#14

did. it. work.

you’re welcome

1 Like