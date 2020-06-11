SQL Syntax in MYSQL Please help me the condition in DELETE in MYSQL

#1 
if(isset($_POST['delete'])){
	$mysqli->query("DELETE FROM cdata WHERE VALUES
	  ('John', 'London'),
	  ('Monica', 'Manchester'),
		('Tina', 'Delhi'),
		('Mona', 'Boston'),
		('Simpos', 'New York'),
		('Alexandra', 'Las Vegas'),
		('Alexander', 'Berlin'),
		('Winston', 'London'),
		('Franklin', 'Boston'),
		('Abraham', 'Paris'); ") or
	               die($mysqli->error);
  $_SESSION['message']  = "Record has been deleted";
	$_SESSION['msg_type'] = "danger";
	header("location: index.php");
}

Please help me to correct the syntax error:

You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MySQL server version for the right syntax to use near '‘John’, ‘London’), (‘Monica’, ‘Manchester’), (‘Tina’, ‘Delhi’), (‘Mona’ at line 2

#2

this will work –

DELETE 
  FROM cdata 
 WHERE name = 'John'    AND city = 'London'
    OR name = 'Monica'  AND city = 'Manchester'
    OR name = 'Tina'    AND city = 'Delhi'
    OR ...

this might work (i’m too lazy to check if MySQL supports this) –

DELETE 
  FROM cdata 
 WHERE ( name , city ) IN 
     ( ('John', 'London')
     , ('Monica', 'Manchester')
     , ('Tina', 'Delhi')
     , ...
     )
#3

Though the back of my head is screaming at Rudy to put parenthesis in those mixed AND/OR clauses… :stuck_out_tongue: