SQL Syntax in MYSQL Please help me the condition in DELETE in MYSQL

if(isset($_POST['delete'])){
$mysqli->query("DELETE FROM cdata WHERE VALUES
('John', 'London'),
('Monica', 'Manchester'),
('Tina', 'Delhi'),
('Mona', 'Boston'),
('Simpos', 'New York'),
('Alexandra', 'Las Vegas'),
('Alexander', 'Berlin'),
('Winston', 'London'),
('Franklin', 'Boston'),
('Abraham', 'Paris'); ") or
die($mysqli->error);
$_SESSION['message'] = "Record has been deleted";
$_SESSION['msg_type'] = "danger";
header("location: index.php");
}
Please help me to correct the syntax error:
You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MySQL server version for the right syntax to use near '‘John’, ‘London’), (‘Monica’, ‘Manchester’), (‘Tina’, ‘Delhi’), (‘Mona’ at line 2