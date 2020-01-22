SQL Syntax Error

Hi - I’m getting an error all of a sudden, can somebody point me to the issue please?
Error: You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MySQL server version for the right syntax to use near ‘-1%’’ LIMIT 18446744073709551615’ at line 1
// begin Recordset
$suggestParam__colours = '-1';
if (isset($_GET['suggest1_choice'])) {
$suggestParam__colours = $_GET['suggest1_choice'];
}
$query_colours = sprintf("SELECT colour_name FROM colours WHERE colour_name LIKE '%s'", GetSQLValueString($suggestParam__colours . "%", "text"));
$colours = $autocomplete->SelectLimit($query_colours) or die($autocomplete->ErrorMsg());
$totalRows_colours = $colours->RecordCount();
// end Recordset