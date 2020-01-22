SQL Syntax Error

The error suggests to me that your $_GET variable is not being provided to the query, hence the value of -1 in the error message. But looking closely at the error message (presuming you’ve copy/pasted it, rather than typing it out) I’m not sure why it has no closing single-quote after the -1% string that you inserted.

From what I can gather, getSQLValueString() is a Dreamweaver function that escapes data, and one reference to it suggests that it uses mysql_real_escape_string() to do its work. If your server has recently been upgraded to PHP7, that function probably won’t be there any more and might be contributing.