SQL statement integrity constraint violation

I am currently trying to fetch comments from the database table employee_trip_comments, however i am running into some problems and since i am not that familiar with SQL statements i am having a hard time fixing it.

In the SQL statement, i am using two INNER JOIN clauses to select records that have matching values in both tables to be able to only show the comment at the trip it has been set to and to the user that made the comment.

The SQL statement is being called right away when the page loads/refreshes to be sure the data is always visible. When refreshing the page i get the following error: SQLSTATE[23000]: Integrity constraint violation: 1052 Column ‘week_end_date’ in where clause is ambiguous.

// get trip comments from the database $stmt = $pdo->prepare("SELECT comment_id, employee_trip_comments.employee_id, employee_trip_comments.trip_id, comment_datetime, comment_text, author_id, employees.full_name as 'author_name' FROM employee_trip_comments INNER JOIN employees ON employees.employee_id = employee_trip_comments.author_id INNER JOIN employee_trips ON employee_trips.trip_id = employee_trip_comments.trip_id WHERE employee_trip_comments.employee_id = :employeeID AND employee_trip_comments.trip_id = :tripID AND week_end_date = :weekEndDate ORDER BY comment_id DESC"); $stmt->execute([':employeeID' => $employeeID, 'tripID' => $tripID, ':weekEndDate' => $weekEndDate]); $tripComments = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);

I am not completely sure what exactly is going wrong here so i hope i can get some help from the community, Thanks in advance!