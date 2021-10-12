SQL statement integrity constraint violation

#1

I am currently trying to fetch comments from the database table employee_trip_comments, however i am running into some problems and since i am not that familiar with SQL statements i am having a hard time fixing it.

In the SQL statement, i am using two INNER JOIN clauses to select records that have matching values in both tables.

The SQL statement is being called right away when the page loads/refreshes to be sure the data is always visible. When refreshing the page i get the following error: SQLSTATE[23000]: Integrity constraint violation: 1052 Column ‘week_end_date’ in where clause is ambiguous.

     // get trip comments from the database
        $stmt = $pdo->prepare("SELECT comment_id, employee_trip_comments.employee_id, employee_trip_comments.trip_id, comment_datetime, comment_text,
            author_id, employees.full_name as 'author_name' FROM employee_trip_comments 
            INNER JOIN employees ON employees.employee_id = employee_trip_comments.author_id
            INNER JOIN employee_trips ON employee_trips.trip_id = employee_trip_comments.trip_id
            WHERE employee_trip_comments.employee_id = :employeeID AND employee_trip_comments.trip_id = :tripID AND week_end_date = :weekEndDate ORDER BY comment_id DESC");
        $stmt->execute([':employeeID' => $employeeID, 'tripID' => $tripID, ':weekEndDate' => $weekEndDate]);
        $tripComments = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);

I am not completely sure what exactly is going wrong here so i hope i can get some help from the community, Thanks in advance!

#2

What is the constraints for this column?

If you submit the raw query using other tool (phpMyAdmin?), do you get the samer error?

#3

Thanks for your reply!

week_end_date is using a primary key and index

When submitting the query using phpMyAdmin i get the following: #1064 - There is something wrong in the syntax used for ‘:employeeID AND week_end_date = :weekEndDate ORDER BY comment_id DESC LIMIT 0…’ in line 4

#4

If you want to test the query in phpmyadmin, you’ll need to remove all the placeholders and put actual values into the query instead.

Is there a column named week_end_date in more than one of the tables that you are referencing in that query? I’ve seen similar messages when mysql isn’t sure which table you want to use that column from.

#5

Yes! there are now that i think of it, there are more tables with a column called week_end_date, i specified which table it needs to grab the column from and this fixed the SQL error.

#6

I find a date as only primary key sort of unusual. What is the name of the table? Are there other primary keys in this table?

#7

You might want to consider laying out queries better, using the query in the OP as an example:

// get trip comments from the database
        $stmt = $pdo->prepare(
		
		"SELECT
			  comment_id
			, employee_trip_comments.employee_id
			, employee_trip_comments.trip_id
			, comment_datetime
			, comment_text
			, author_id
			, employees.full_name as 'author_name'
		FROM
			employee_trip_comments 
		INNER JOIN
			employees
				ON employees.employee_id = employee_trip_comments.author_id
		INNER JOIN
			employee_trips
				ON employee_trips.trip_id = employee_trip_comments.trip_id
		WHERE
			employee_trip_comments.employee_id = :employeeID 
		AND
			employee_trip_comments.trip_id = :tripID
		AND
			week_end_date = :weekEndDate
		ORDER BY
			comment_id DESC"
			
			);
        $stmt->execute([':employeeID' => $employeeID, 'tripID' => $tripID, ':weekEndDate' => $weekEndDate]);
        $tripComments = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);

It makes the query much easier to read and to spot any errors like typos

#8

Thanks for the suggestion :wave:!, this is indeed a lot more readable and makes it easier to spot typos

#9

There is another table called employee_comments which is being used for general comments, this one is also using week_end_date. Other colums with a primary key are: trip_id, comment_id, author_id and employee_id. employee_id is coming from another table called employees

#10

I do not quite follow. Normally you have only ONE primary key. And often this is a SERIAL number. Other keys are normally “foreign keys” linking to other tables. Or just indexed.

There are also two ways to name columns (unique or not unique). Like id or employee_id. Using id or week_end_date in several tables is possible, but I prefer emp_week_of_date to avoid conflicts by omitting the table name by mistake. But this is a personal preference.

It should be more clear if you showed the table construction of joined tables with PK and FK for each column.